Big, and bigger things are coming out of the Great Plains! At Dakota State University in Madison, South Dakota the latest focus is on cybersecurity.

As the university focuses on the future, DSU will expand its cybersecurity education and research programming. According to Government Technology, the school is partnering with the National Security Agency and investing heavily in recruiting, research, and facilities in order to build a regional hub for cybersecurity studies and workforce development.

“NSA can send researchers to work at DSU on some projects that they’re interested in, perhaps with our Applied Research Lab or one of our MadLabs,” Griffiths said, adding that DSU’s labs could serve as a focal point for collaborative research.

In December 2022, DSU was granted approval by the Board of Regents to partner with the National Security Agency through an Educational Partnership Agreement (EPA).

The purpose of the EPA is to improve STEM education, so through this agreement, NSA innovators can provide training and mentoring to personnel in the science and technology fields. NSA may also transfer or donate laboratory equipment to public and private schools.

What does this mean for students attending DSU? A faculty member could work with a small group of students on specific research of interest to the NSA. The NSA could send researchers to work at DSU on a potential project with the Applied Research Lab or one of the MadLabs®. A Ph.D. student may partner with the NSA on their dissertation work.

Government Technology also reported that according to Griffiths, the goal of these projects and the partnership with NSA is to make DSU and its labs a regional hub for cyber education and research in the years to come.

