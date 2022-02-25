50 New Manufacturing Job Openings in Both Yankton & Madison

About an hour from Sioux Falls both north and south there will soon be jobs waiting for welders, assemblers, and purchasers.

Manitou Group Manitou Group loading...

According to the companies website, Manitou Group will be expanding their Yankton and Madison, South Dakota locations.

With the expansion, up to 50 new jobs will be created at each site.

Manitou Group which manufactures articulated loaders and telehandlers see's this $80 million investment as part of their New Horizons 2025 strategic plan.

Get our free mobile app

At the Yankton facility, Manitou specializes in articulated loaders and telehandlers and will add 65,000 square feet to their existing 200,000 square feet facility.

Skid steers and track loaders are built at the Madison plant that will see an added 80,000 square feet to its existing 325,000 square feet facility.

To support its development, the group intends to hire 50 people on each of these sites between now and 2023.

Manitou Group states they will draw on an attractive employer brand and particularly advantageous benefits packages to attract skills in a State with one of the lowest unemployment rates in the USA.

The 100 Best Places to Live in the Midwest