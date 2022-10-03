Yankton South Dakota Hosting World Archery Field Championships

Some of the best archers in the world will compete in the World Archery Field Championships Tuesday, October 4 in Yankton, South Dakota. NFAA Easton Yankton Archery Center (NEYAC) will host the event that runs through Sunday.

A press release shows nearly 400 visitors from over 30 countries will be competing in the 7-day event.

The World Archery Field Championships were initially scheduled for 2020 and were postponed to this October due to COVID-19. This joint decision to delay the competition was made due to restrictions still in place because of the pandemic and to safeguard athletes’ wellbeing. The event was forced to move to 2022 due to the existing Championship rotations and the delay of the 2020 Olympics.

Headlining the competition this week will be a four-time Olympian (2008, 2012, 2016, 2020); three-time Olympic medalist (2 silvers, 1 bronze); and fan favorite Brady Ellison, USA. World Ranking #1 Compound Archer, Mike Schloesser, Netherlands. And, World Ranking #1 Compound Female Archery, Ella Gibson, Great Britain.

The public is welcome to attend the event beginning Wednesday the medal matches will be held on October 8th and 9th with the team finals on Saturday, October 8th, and the individual finals on Sunday, October 9th.

