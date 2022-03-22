South Dakota Highway 46 Reconstruction Project Begins

Through the rolling hills of southeast South Dakota, state officials will soon begin construction on Highway 46.

Commuters who use the two-lane highway traveling from Sioux Falls to Yankton, Irene to Yankton, and Beresford to Yankton will want to choose an alternate travel route.

According to the South Dakota Department of Transportation, S.D. Highway 46 reconstruction project extends from U.S. Highway 81 to the city of Irene.

Work will involve full roadway grading, structure replacement, interim surfacing, and intersection lighting at U.S. Highway 81 and S.D. Highway 46.

"preliminary construction schedule plans for some grading operations to be done late in the 2022 construction season with the bulk of the grading work to be completed in 2023. This project also consists of replacing six structures along the route, this work is planned to start during the 2022 construction season."

Landowners adjacent to the Highway 46 project are encouraged to contact the Yankton Area DOT at 605-668-2929 for any questions about the 2022 project construction season that may impact their agricultural operations.

The $19.3 million reconstruction project was awarded to Foothills Contracting Inc. of Webster and is expected to be completed by November 17, 2023.

