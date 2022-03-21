What is the New Building Next to the West Sioux Falls Fareway?

If you have driven around Sioux Falls lately or in the last few years, you see constant construction from retail space to new homes.

Even though you may hear an announcement of a new building or new retail space, it is hard to keep track of when and where those new builds are going.

So that brings up our next question, what is the new building going up next to the west side Fareway in Sioux Falls?

Well, the answer is a brand new Starbucks and it is sure needed.

The reason I am such a Starbucks expert is my wife is one of their most valued customers and we sit in many Starbucks lines throughout Sioux Falls on a weekly basis.

This marks the first true "west side" Starbucks and I'm sure the folks in that part of Sioux Falls can't be happier to have another premium coffee option in their neighborhood.

For more information on this new Starbucks, their other Sioux Falls locations or news surrounding the company, you can visit their website.

