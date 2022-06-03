Dakota News Now is reporting that officials at the minimum-security Yankton Community Work Center have announced a walkaway from the location.

Randall Heffner (a minimum-security state prison inmate) has been placed on escape status after not returning to the Work Center following an assignment.

Randall Heffner is a 6-foot-tall, 200-pound, 42-year-old man, with brown hair and blue eyes, and is currently serving sentences for possession of a controlled substance and DWI third offense from Minnehaha County-Dakota News Now

Authorities say Heffner left his work-release job site in Yankton without authorization overnight and did not return to custody. He is now facing a second-degree escape charge, which is a Class 5 felony and could add five more years in prison to his sentence.

The word from police in areas near Yankton and around the state is, to please, do not initiate contact with him. But if you do see him, or know where he is contact law enforcement immediately.

And remember helping a criminal to hide, or sheltering them isn't a good idea either! No additional information is available at this time.

Source: Dakota News Now