Cost To House An Inmate In South Dakota Compared To Minnesota & Iowa
When it comes to the cost of living, for those who are incarcerated by a state or federal institution, South Dakota is a notorious penny-pincher. In fact, only North Dakota has a lower cost per inmate.
In 2022 Statista.com reported that South Dakota spends approximately $128M per year to house state prisoners.
The state of Iowa was ranked 10th in the country while Nebraska was #20, and Minnesota ranked 23.
- Minnesota: $618.45M
- Nebraska: $431.93M
- Iowa: $305.97M
USA Facts.org points out that spending per prisoner varies widely across states.
From about $18,000 per prisoner in Mississippi to $135,978 per prisoner in Wyoming in 2020. States spent an average of $45,771 per prisoner for the year.
The cost per prisoner in South Dakota is just over $33K per year. In Nebraska $60K per year. Iowa is about $55 per year. But, Minnesota is nearly $76K per year, per prisoner.
You may be surprised to learn that the one state where it costs the most to house a prisoner is Wyoming, $136,000 per year, according to the Bureau of Justice Statistics.
On the other side of the bars, correctional officers on average take home $42,000 per year in South Dakota.
No, that isn't the lowest in the country, but it is the lowest in the 5-state region.
Officers in high-wage states, such as California, New York, and Massachusetts, make double the salaries of officers in low-wage states, such as Mississippi, Louisiana, and Georgia.
LOOK: Best counties to raise a family in South Dakota
Gallery Credit: Stacker
LOOK: Here is the richest town in each state
Gallery Credit: Meagan Drillinger