Be On the Lookout for Yankton Federal Prison Walkaway

The Yankton Federal Prison Camp has released information about a prisoner escape.

On Monday, September 26, 2022, at approximately 10:40 PM, inmate Juan Ali Ramirez was discovered missing from the Federal Prison Camp...

Ramirez was serving a 36-month sentence for selling firearms without a license. He is described as a

25-year-old male with black hair, brown eyes, is 6'0" tall, and weighs approximately 200 pounds.

Anyone with information about Mr. Ramirez is asked to call the United States Marshals Service at 605-330-4351.