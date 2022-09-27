Be On the Lookout for Yankton Federal Prison Walkaway
The Yankton Federal Prison Camp has released information about a prisoner escape.
On Monday, September 26, 2022, at approximately 10:40 PM, inmate Juan Ali Ramirez was discovered missing from the Federal Prison Camp...
Ramirez was serving a 36-month sentence for selling firearms without a license. He is described as a
25-year-old male with black hair, brown eyes, is 6'0" tall, and weighs approximately 200 pounds.
Anyone with information about Mr. Ramirez is asked to call the United States Marshals Service at 605-330-4351.
10 Most Dangerous Cities in South Dakota
Cities on the east and west side of the Missouri River have made the latest list of South Dakota's Most Dangerous Cities for 2021.
Roadsnacks recently released its most 'Dangerous Cities' list and here in The Mount Rushmore state there are a few surprises, especially at the top. To determine the most dangerous cities in the state, Roadsnacks looked at the FBI's report on the latest violent crime, along with property crime statistics.
And surprisingly, the town with the most murders per capita in the state has less than 3,000 residents. Take a look at the list below.
For a look at the detailed list, visit roadsnacks.com Story Source: Roadsncaks