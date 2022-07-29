South Dakota Dairy Queen Sells Crazy Amount of Blizzards

Did you hear about the "blizzards" taking over the Sioux Empire on Thursday, July 28th? Specifically, one South Dakota town just couldn't control the power of the blizzards. Luckily, these wild blizzards benefited local kiddos.

The Annual Miracle Treat Day is all about helping local kids fight cancer and supporting their families. These sweet blizzards alone helps the kids and families of the Sanford Children's Miracle Network with needs such as specialized equipment, Child Life and Spiritual Care programs, and lodging expenses.

Get our free mobile app

Historically, the Dairy Queen establishment in Madison has always sold the most blizzards in South Dakota on Miracle Treat Day. This year is no exception. The Madison Dairy Queen sold over 30,000 blizzards on Miracle Treat Day!

The Madison Dairy Queen shared the exciting news on its Facebook page with its ice cream lovers! The grand total for the day was 32,490 blizzard! Wow! Madison residents sure do have a sweet tooth! The Facebook post explains, "With this year's total, the Madison Dairy Queen location has sold over 500,000 blizzards since Miracle Treat Day began in 2006."

Helping out these awesome kids during the annual Miracle Treat Day is always easy and delicious. This is just one of many great ways to support the Sanford Children's Miracle Network. Calories don't count when you're helping kids!

Don't forget! Our annual Cure Kids Cancer Radiothon is right around the corner. The two-day event begins on Thursday, September 29th and goes until Friday, September 30th. All proceeds from the Cure Kids Cancer Radiothon goes right back to local kiddos and their families from the Sanford Children's Miracle Network.

South Dakota Foods You Must Try Some foods are distinctly South Dakota. How many of these amazing South Dakota dishes have you tried?!

If you live in South Dakota chances are you've eaten many of the items on this food list.

But if you are visiting our state or if you just haven't gotten around to chowing down on these great eats, you need to get on it.

Some foods are distinctly South Dakotan. Here are the 9 South Dakota Foods You Must Try Before You Check Out …

