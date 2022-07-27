South Dakota is 6 Hours Away From One of the Worst Places to Live
"This place sucks." We've all said this after some minor South Dakota inconvenience.
We all have done it. But, I don't think any of us mean it. After all, living in Sioux Falls is pretty darn good. In fact, the whole upper midwest is pretty sweet.
According to a survey from CNBC, the worst places to live in the United States are far away from South Dakota. The closest is six hours away.
"Many Gen Z and millennial workers will turn down jobs that don’t match their values...If you need workers, you want to be in a place they are willing to go to."
The Worst Places To Live in the US
CNBC conducts an annual study to find the best states for businesses in the US. They found that these 10 states are not very welcoming and have a poor quality of life. Those factors affect businesses and their ability to attract employees and customers.
"Our Life, Health and Inclusion category considers factors such as crime rates, environmental quality, and health care. For the first time in 2022, we also consider the availability of childcare...We also consider inclusiveness of state laws in areas like protections against discrimination and voting rights." - CNBC
Here are the 10 worst places to live in America in 2022.