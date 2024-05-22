South Dakota at Wisconsin Football Tickets Now on Sale

South Dakota at Wisconsin Football Tickets Now on Sale

Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Both USD and SDSU have some big games on their schedules this season.

SDSU will take on Oklahoma State on the road on August 31st, while USD's biggest game of the year in the non-conference slate is a date at Wisconsin on Saturday, September 7th.

Tickets in the USD section for the game are now on sale for those fans that are looking to make the trip, or those fans that call Wisconsin home.

KSOO-AM / ESPN Sioux Falls logo
Get our free mobile app

Per South Dakota Coyotes Football on Twitter:

USD took on Wisconsin relatively recently, falling to the Badgers back in 2011 by the final of 59-10 in Madison. Next season's meeting will be the third all-time in the series, with both games thus far having been won by the Badgers.

It's a bucket list trip and venue to go and spend some time exploring a new city while supporting the Yotes.

USD is highly thought of in the preseason polls, coming in at #5 in the country in the Hero Sports Preseason FCS Top 25.

As for the Badgers, they are gearing up for year number two in the Luke Fickell era and finished last season with a final mark of 7-6 and a bowl appearance.

Source: Go Yotes

35 Movies That Take Place in South Dakota

When it comes to South Dakota and Hollywood, we've seen our fair share of films that have used our state as the backdrop for a number of productions over the years. They may not have always filmed here, but movie folk love to set stories here.

We're all familiar with the blockbusters like 1990's Dances With Wolves, 1959's North By Northwest, and more recently, 2007's National Treasure: Book of Secrets. But our state's life on the big screen goes back nearly 100 years.

According to IMDb, it all started with Courtin' Wildcats, a 1929 film which, like so many of the 29 films on this list, is a Western set in the time before South Dakota became a state in 1889.

Gallery Credit: Jeff Harkness/B1027.com

 

Filed Under: badgers, Big 10, Big Ten, Bob Nielson, CFB, College Football, Coyotes, FBS, FCS, Football, go yotes, Jackrabbits, luke fickell, Madison, MVFC, SD, SDSU, South Dakota, South Dakota Coyotes, USD, Vermillion, Wisconsin, Wisconsin Badgers, yotes
Categories: Articles, Newsletter ESPN, Overtime, South Dakota, Sports, Sports News

More From KSOO-AM / ESPN Sioux Falls