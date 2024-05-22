South Dakota at Wisconsin Football Tickets Now on Sale

Both USD and SDSU have some big games on their schedules this season.

SDSU will take on Oklahoma State on the road on August 31st, while USD's biggest game of the year in the non-conference slate is a date at Wisconsin on Saturday, September 7th.

Tickets in the USD section for the game are now on sale for those fans that are looking to make the trip, or those fans that call Wisconsin home.

Per South Dakota Coyotes Football on Twitter:

USD took on Wisconsin relatively recently, falling to the Badgers back in 2011 by the final of 59-10 in Madison. Next season's meeting will be the third all-time in the series, with both games thus far having been won by the Badgers.

It's a bucket list trip and venue to go and spend some time exploring a new city while supporting the Yotes.

USD is highly thought of in the preseason polls, coming in at #5 in the country in the Hero Sports Preseason FCS Top 25.

As for the Badgers, they are gearing up for year number two in the Luke Fickell era and finished last season with a final mark of 7-6 and a bowl appearance.

