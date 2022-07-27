If you have a love of all things aviation, and you've passed that passion on to your kids, this is an event to share with each other!

The Sioux Falls Airshow Discover Aviation Day is coming up on Thursday, August 4, from 10 AM to 4 PM at the Maverick Air Center, 4301 North Maverick Place in Sioux Falls.

This event is a place where you'll discover how important S.T.E.M. subjects are in the aviation field. As we have witnessed recently, more and more people will be flying. Even flying beyond our atmosphere. There is always something new coming in the aviation world.

Discovery Aviation Day is for kids of all ages and they're having a fantastic list of participants this year who will be presenting a wide variety of fun activities for everyone to engage in.

Aerostar

EAA Chapter 289

Sod Busters R/C Club

Sioux Falls Composite Squadron Civil Air Patrol

Lincoln County Composite Squadron Civil Air Patrol

Women in Aviation Great Planes Chapter

Beresford Area Radio Flyers

Iowa Lakes Community College

Lake Area Technical Institute

Legacy Aviation

South Dakota State University

Starbase: South Dakota

NOVA Courage

ERO S

FAA Air Traffic Control

National Weather Service NOAA

South Dakota Pilot's Association

Vanguard Squadron

Sioux Falls Airport Crash Fire Rescue

Sioux Falls Fire Department - Unmanned Aircraft Systems

Avera Careflight

Sanford AirMed

Department of Homeland Security - Customs & Border Protection

CAF Joe Foss Squadron

Elite Unmanned - Aircraft Systems

Gyrocopter

Air Force Association

South Dakota Air National Guard

South Dakota Army National Guard

They are also in need of volunteers to bring this event off, so you can even be an integral part of this special day by helping to put it on! If you'd like to volunteer contact Rick Tupper at rick.tupper@augie.edu

For more information, see the Sioux Falls Airshow website.