Why Your Kids (And You) Will Love Sioux Falls ‘Discover Aviation’ Day!

If you have a love of all things aviation, and you've passed that passion on to your kids, this is an event to share with each other!

The Sioux Falls Airshow Discover Aviation Day is coming up on Thursday, August 4, from 10 AM to 4 PM at the Maverick Air Center, 4301 North Maverick Place in Sioux Falls.

This event is a place where you'll discover how important S.T.E.M. subjects are in the aviation field. As we have witnessed recently, more and more people will be flying. Even flying beyond our atmosphere. There is always something new coming in the aviation world.

Discovery Aviation Day is for kids of all ages and they're having a fantastic list of participants this year who will be presenting a wide variety of fun activities for everyone to engage in.

  • Aerostar
  • EAA Chapter 289
  • Sod Busters R/C Club
  • Sioux Falls Composite Squadron Civil Air Patrol
  • Lincoln County Composite Squadron Civil Air Patrol
  • Women in Aviation Great Planes Chapter
  • Beresford Area Radio Flyers
  • Iowa Lakes Community College
  • Lake Area Technical Institute
  • Legacy Aviation
  • South Dakota State University
  • Starbase: South Dakota
  • NOVA Courage
  • EROS
  • FAA Air Traffic Control
  • National Weather Service NOAA
  • South Dakota Pilot's Association
  • Vanguard Squadron
  • Sioux Falls Airport Crash Fire Rescue
  • Sioux Falls Fire Department - Unmanned Aircraft Systems
  • Avera Careflight
  • Sanford AirMed
  • Department of Homeland Security - Customs & Border Protection
  • CAF Joe Foss Squadron
  • Elite Unmanned - Aircraft Systems
  • Gyrocopter
  • Air Force Association
  • South Dakota Air National Guard
  • South Dakota Army National Guard

They are also in need of volunteers to bring this event off, so you can even be an integral part of this special day by helping to put it on! If you'd like to volunteer contact Rick Tupper at rick.tupper@augie.edu

For more information, see the Sioux Falls Airshow website.

