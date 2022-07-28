WATCH: High Winds In Minnesota Set Nine Semi-Trucks On Their Side

Trucking is a tough job. Not only do truckers trade time with their families for weeks on the road, but they also have to deal with rude drivers, construction slowdowns, high gas prices, tight deadlines, and mother nature.

If there is one weather event that a trucker fears it's high crosswinds. It takes only seconds for a strong wind gust to put that big rig on its side. Then comes that awkward call to dispatch.

High winds swept through Minnesota recently and had their way with semi-trucks on I-35 just south of the Twin Cities. As you will see in the video below from MN Safety, trucks in the northbound lane started laying down like they were Tonka Trucks. It was surreal to watch these heavy trucks being pushed over with seemingly little effort. It only took about 40 seconds for nine trucks to be laid on their side. (Only six trucks were caught on camera.)

Reports say the interstate was closed for several hours while crews cleaned things up. Amazingly, there were no reported injuries to people, but those trucks sure did take a beating.