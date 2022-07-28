VIDEO: You Have Never Seen Wall Lake Like This Before

Wall Lake near Sioux Falls is a popular spot in the summer for boating and lounging on the beach. It's 25 acres of summertime fun for just about everyone including the people who have homes along the lake.

Wall Lake features the area's only swimming beach. Keep in mind there are no lifeguards on duty so swim at your own risk.

The beach isn't the only feature, there are several picnic tables and grills throughout the park as well as picnic shelters for large gatherings. No reservations are needed, it's first come, first served.

The kids can spend time on the playground and the adults can play a game of flag football on the sports field. The boat launch is a popular spot on a hot summer day.

While you may have enjoyed the fun of Wall Lake from the ground, have you ever seen it from 100 feet in the air? Watch this awesome drone footage from Carson Bower that will give you a new perspective on this Sioux Falls area's summertime hot spot.