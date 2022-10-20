Fly Over The Crossroads Development In Sioux Falls

South Dakota Drone/YouTube

Progress. Look just about anywhere in Sioux Falls and you will see some kind of construction project going on. Whether it's building new houses and businesses or road construction, it all helps Sioux Falls grow.

The Crossroads Development near the 12th Street and Interstate 29 interchange are one of those projects that are going to introduce more businesses on the west side. The 26-acre site is where Gage Brothers used to sit for over 90 years. Now it's being repurposed into a multi-lot development.

This looks like some kind of desert mountain range, but it's just a pile of dirt:

There will be 10 businesses in the Crossroads when the project is completed. Current tenants include Northern Tool, Starbucks, and Silverstar Carwash. Voyage Credit Union is under construction.

Voyage foundation work:

Carsen Bower from the YouTube channel South Dakota Drone recently flew over the site and captured the progress.

