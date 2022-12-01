Did You Hear About That Drone Flying Down Main St In Hartford?

Imagine you are going about your day in the city of Hartford. You go outside and there is a drone flying down your street. That was the scene in Hartford recently and at least one person had fun waving to the drone as it flew down Main Avenue.

Carsen Bower with the YouTube channel South Dakota Drone has built quite a collection of drone footage from all over South Dakota and the Midwest. In his latest video, he visits Hartford, one of the most charming small cities in Minnehaha County.

Hartford was founded in 1880 and was named after Hartford, Connecticut. Legend says the town was originally going to be called Oaksville. Good thing they settled on Hartford! A post office has been continuously operating in the town since 1880.

In recent years Hartford has become one of the many so-called "bedroom communities" of Sioux Falls. Many residents who want the advantages of a small town live in Hartford but work in Sioux Falls.

In this video from Carsen, you'll fly down the middle of Main Avenue, over Turtle Creek, the grain elevator, and some neighborhoods and businesses.

