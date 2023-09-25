West Central Receives First-Place Vote in Latest FB Rankings

The West Central Trojans are out to an undefeated 5-0 start on the season, and received one first-place vote in the latest SD Media High School Football Poll for Class 11A.

The Trojans picked up an impressive win over Canton this past week, and picked up a first-place vote despite their 2nd overall ranking in their class.

Class AAA stayed the same this week after Lincoln stayed pat at #1.

Here is the latest poll from the SD Media:

Class 11AAA

1. Lincoln (16) 5-0 80 1

2. O’Gorman 4-1 61 2

3. Jefferson 4-1 47 3

4. Harrisburg 3-2 31 4

5. Brandon Valley 3-2 21 5

Class 11AA

1. Pierre (16) 5-0 80 1

2. Yankton 4-1 64 2

3. Tea Area 3-2 46 3

4. Watertown 3-2 26 4

5. Spearfish 4-1 21 5

Receiving votes: Aberdeen Central 3.

Class 11A

1. Dell Rapids (15) 5-0 79 1

2. West Central (1) 5-0 64 2

3. Canton 3-2 41 3

4. Sioux Falls Christian 3-2 27 4

5. Lennox 4-1 22 5

Receiving votes: Dakota Valley 7.

Class 11B

1. Winner (15) 5-0 79 1

2. Sioux Valley (1) 6-0 65 2

3. Hot Springs 5-1 35 4

4. Elk Point-Jefferson 4-1 34 3

5. Deuel 6-0 12 RV

Receiving votes: Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 9, Tri-Valley 5, Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 1.

Class 9AA

1. Parkston (14) 6-0 78 1

2. Hamlin (2) 6-0 66 2

3. Howard 5-1 45 3

4. Wall 5-1 31 4

5. Elkton-Lake Benton 5-1 17 5

Receiving votes: Hanson 3.

Class 9A

1. Warner (16) 5-0 80 1

2. Harding County/Bison 6-0 50 3

3. Canistota 5-1 46 1

4. Philip 5-0 38 4

5. Alcester-Hudson 6-0 21 5

Receiving votes: Wolsey-Wessington 3, Deubrook Area 1, Gregory 1.

Class 9B

1. Faulkton Area (13) 5-1 76 1

2. De Smet (3) 4-1 66 2

3. Avon 5-1 50 3

4. Hitchcock-Tulare 4-2 25 5

5. Corsica-Stickney 4-2 13 4

Receiving votes: Dell Rapids St. Mary 8, Herreid/Selby Area 2.