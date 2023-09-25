West Central Receives First-Place Vote in Latest FB Rankings
The West Central Trojans are out to an undefeated 5-0 start on the season, and received one first-place vote in the latest SD Media High School Football Poll for Class 11A.
The Trojans picked up an impressive win over Canton this past week, and picked up a first-place vote despite their 2nd overall ranking in their class.
Class AAA stayed the same this week after Lincoln stayed pat at #1.
Here is the latest poll from the SD Media:
Class 11AAA
1. Lincoln (16) 5-0 80 1
2. O’Gorman 4-1 61 2
3. Jefferson 4-1 47 3
4. Harrisburg 3-2 31 4
5. Brandon Valley 3-2 21 5
Class 11AA
1. Pierre (16) 5-0 80 1
2. Yankton 4-1 64 2
3. Tea Area 3-2 46 3
4. Watertown 3-2 26 4
5. Spearfish 4-1 21 5
Receiving votes: Aberdeen Central 3.
Class 11A
1. Dell Rapids (15) 5-0 79 1
2. West Central (1) 5-0 64 2
3. Canton 3-2 41 3
4. Sioux Falls Christian 3-2 27 4
5. Lennox 4-1 22 5
Receiving votes: Dakota Valley 7.
Class 11B
1. Winner (15) 5-0 79 1
2. Sioux Valley (1) 6-0 65 2
3. Hot Springs 5-1 35 4
4. Elk Point-Jefferson 4-1 34 3
5. Deuel 6-0 12 RV
Receiving votes: Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 9, Tri-Valley 5, Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 1.
Class 9AA
1. Parkston (14) 6-0 78 1
2. Hamlin (2) 6-0 66 2
3. Howard 5-1 45 3
4. Wall 5-1 31 4
5. Elkton-Lake Benton 5-1 17 5
Receiving votes: Hanson 3.
Class 9A
1. Warner (16) 5-0 80 1
2. Harding County/Bison 6-0 50 3
3. Canistota 5-1 46 1
4. Philip 5-0 38 4
5. Alcester-Hudson 6-0 21 5
Receiving votes: Wolsey-Wessington 3, Deubrook Area 1, Gregory 1.
Class 9B
1. Faulkton Area (13) 5-1 76 1
2. De Smet (3) 4-1 66 2
3. Avon 5-1 50 3
4. Hitchcock-Tulare 4-2 25 5
5. Corsica-Stickney 4-2 13 4
Receiving votes: Dell Rapids St. Mary 8, Herreid/Selby Area 2.