KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- One person was killed and nine were injured after shots were fired at the end of the Chiefs' Super Bowl parade Wednesday, Kansas City fire department officials said.

According to ABC News, citing the officials, three of the injured are in critical condition and five are in serious condition.

Police said in a news release that two people were detained. Fans were urged to exit the area as quickly as possible.

Lisa Augustine, spokesperson for Children's Mercy Kansas City, said the hospital "is receiving patients from the rally." She didn't know how many or immediately offer any details about their injuries.

The University of Kansas Health System was treating one person wounded in the shooting, said Jill Jensen Chadwick, news director for the health system. She didn't know the person's condition.

"When you have this many casualties, it's going to get spread out among a lot of hospitals so that you don't overwhelm single ER," she said.

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson and the first lady were at the parade when shots were fired but are safe, Parson posted on X.

"State law enforcement personnel are assisting local authorities in response efforts," Parson posted. "As we wait to learn more, our hearts go out to the victims."

Chiefs trainer Rick Burkholder said he was with coach Andy Reid and other coaches and staff members, and the team was on buses and returning to Arrowhead Stadium.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes posted on X, "Praying for Kansas City..."

Chiefs linebacker Drue Tranquill posted on X, "Please join me in prayer for all the victims in this heinous act. Pray that doctors & first responders would have steady hands & that all would experience full healing."

The shooting broke the celebratory mood on Valentine's Day as Chiefs fans marked their third Super Bowl title in five seasons.

Areas that had been filled with crowds were empty after the shooting, with police and firefighters standing and talking behind an area restricted by yellow tape.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.