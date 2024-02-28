When and Where are the South Dakota HS Basketball Tournaments?
The South Dakota High School Basketball seasons is rapidly approaching a conclusion.
Before we pack it up and call it a season, we're excited to see who is soon crowned as the State Champions in all 6 classes of Girls and Boys Basketball.
The State Tournaments are just about here, and begin with the girls first in early March.
This season, here are the dates and locations for Girls Hoops at the State Tournament:
Girls Basketball
Dates: Thursday, March 7th through Saturday, March 9th
Locations: Class AA - Sanford Pentagon, Sioux Falls. Class A - Dacotah Bank Center, Brookings. Class B - Summit Arena at the Monument, Rapid City
Boys Basketball
Dates: Thursday, March 14th through Saturday, March 16th
Locations: Class AA - Denny Sanford PREMIER Center, Sioux Falls. Class A - Summit Arena at the Monument, Rapid City. Class B - Barnett Center, Aberdeen
Don't miss out on all of the action this season for the State Tournaments! For more information, visit the official SDHSAA site here.
To view the substate and SoDak16 brackets that are in progress or soon-to-be in progress, visit GoBound here.
Sources: SDHSAA
