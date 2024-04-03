South Dakota State Transfer Zeke Mayo Finds New Basketball Home

The South Dakota State Jackrabbit Men's Basketball program will have a ton of new faces both on the roster and in the starting lineup next season.

Charlie Easley, Matt Mims, and Luke Appel are all moving on via graduation, and Will Kyle III and Zeke Mayo have opted to transfer.

Mayo has quickly found a new home for his future in College Basketball.

Per the Topeka Capital-Journal, Mayo is heading closer to home to join the Kansas Jayhawks:

Zeke Mayo, a Lawrence native, announced in a post on X — the social media platform formerly known as Twitter — that he’d be joining the Jayhawks. While he was at South Dakota State, he started 87 of his 102 appearances and averaged 15.5 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game.

It's big news for the future career of the Jackrabbit sharpshooter, and also perhaps even bigger news for the Jayhawks.

Mayo is an amazing player, and we had the privilege of watching him in person for three years right here in South Dakota.

It's tough to see players transfer out of an area program, but Mayo's move closer to home has Jackrabbit and basketball fans near and far anxious to see what's ahead down in Lawrence for the reigning Summit League player of the year.

Source: Topeka Capital-Journal via Yahoo