North Dakota State Alum Wentz Inks 1-Year Deal with KC Chiefs

There's a new backup quarterback in Kansas City.

After a few years with Blaine Gabbert in that enviable role, Carson Wentz has now inked a 1-year deal that presumably puts him in that #2 spot on the roster.

Wentz, who officially joins his 5th NFL team and 5th in the last 5 years, will be in the mix to backup All-Pro QB Patrick Mahomes.

Wentz joins former South Dakota State signal caller Chris Oladokun and Notre Dame Alum Ian Book on the current Chiefs roster:

Wentz, 31, spent last season with the Rams and played two games with one start. He completed 70.8 percent of his passes for 163 yards with two touchdowns and an interception in 2023.

It's been quite the journey thus far for Carson Wentz.

He once was the #2 overall pick and had his career off to a tremendous start. That start included an 18-11 record as the team's starter over his first two seasons, and a Super Bowl win (although injured).

From then on, Wentz' time in the NFL has been a wild ride.

Wentz was in constant competition with either Nick Foles or Jalen Hurts in Philly before being shipped off to Indianapolis. After an up-and-down season there, Wentz ended up in DC, where he was just 2-6 as a starter.

Last season, Wentz remained unsigned well into the season before joining the Rams. He started the season finale for LA, a 21-20 win over the 49ers.

Now, Wentz won't have to resurrect his career in Kansas City, but it will be a prime opportunity for him to prove his worth in a clear backup role.

Sources: Pro Football Talk - NBC Sports and Pro Football Reference (Stats)