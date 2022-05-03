High Tech Gizmo in South Dakota Can Read Your License Plate

Just like in a casino, someone is always watching. And now while driving in eastern South Dakota you could be surveilled by law enforcement with the introduction of the new Automated License Plate Recognition System (ALPR).

It was announced this week that the Madison Police Department became a partner with Flock Safety to install an ALPR system. Posted on Facebook, Flock Safety ALPR cameras help law enforcement investigate crime by providing objective evidence – license plates and vehicle details.

Used in over 1,500 cities across 40 states, the ALPR cameras do not record speed or utilize facial recognition. They are used in strategic areas in the pursuit of proactive and reactive crime-fighting.

According to a statement by Madison Police Chief Justin Meyer, “The MPD believes that with the Flock Safety cameras it will greatly improve our ability in not only solving crimes but preventing crime, in turn making Madison a safer place for all.”

Flock Safety is a public safety operating system that helps communities and law enforcement in thousands of cities work together to eliminate crime, protect privacy, and mitigate bias.

