Look At This Breathtaking South Dakota Lake House For Sale

Summer is just around the corner in South Dakota. That means the sunny days at the lake are about to commence!

Part of this summer lake adventure includes traveling to your favorite South Dakota destination. However, wouldn't it be awesome if you didn't have to drive anywhere since the lake would be right in your own backyard? Well, do I have the house for you! Plus, it's only a 45 minute quick trip from Sioux Falls.

This gorgeous South Dakota lake home is located just north of Sioux Falls in Madison. Even though Zillow shows a Wentworth address, this house is right along Lake Madison. This home is great for a single family. There are five bedrooms and five bathrooms with a spacious backyard leading right to Lake Madison. There's even multiple kitchens with a game room area.

This beautiful South Dakota lake house can be all yours for just...$1.65 million! It sounds like a lot, but you are acquiring a lot of awesome space for your buck. Once you see these pictures on Zillow, you’ll be packing your moving truck!

Take a look at these pictures from Zillow and see for yourself. Who knows, this could be your permanent, year-round vacation spot!?

South Dakota Lake House

