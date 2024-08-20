Here’s Who Every South Dakota CFB Program Faces Week 1

We're just over a week away from getting the College Football season 'officially' started, but some games will occur as soon as this week!

For the State of South Dakota and its 10 College Football programs, kickoff is right around the corner.

Here's the full list of programs and their opening games/opponents:

*MT. All other times CT.

FCS

South Dakota State Jackrabbits - @ Oklahoma State - Saturday, August 31st - 1:00 PM

South Dakota Coyotes - vs. Northern State - Thursday, August 29th - 7:00 PM

D-II

Augustana Vikings - @ UMary - Thursday, September 5th - 6:00 PM

Black Hills State Yellow Jackets - vs. SW Baptist - Saturday, September 7th - Noon

Northern State Wolves - @ South Dakota - Thursday, August 29th - 7:00 PM

South Dakota Mines Hardrockers - vs. CSU-Pueblo - Thursday, August 29th - 6:00 PM*

Sioux Falls Cougars - @ St. Thomas - Thursday, August 29th - 6:00 PM

NAIA

Dakota State Trojans - vs. Dakota Wesleyan - Thursday, August 29th - 7:05 PM

Dakota Wesleyan Tigers - @ Dakota State - Thursday, August 29th - 7:05 PM

Mt. Marty Lancers - @ Culver-Stockton College (Mo.) - Saturday, August 31st - 5:00 PM

Don't miss out on any of the South Dakota College Football action this Fall, and best of luck to all our area programs!