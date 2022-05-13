Sioux Falls Experiences ‘Haboob-‘ What The Heck Does That Mean?

South Dakota is no stranger to severe and unpredictable weather. Needless to say, the Sioux Empire experienced some crazy weather within the last two days.

Most of the region and the state have reported extreme drought and overall dry conditions due to the lack of precipitation. Although these severe storms did have sizeable amounts of rain, Thursday's storm had a little extra element to it. What Sioux Falls saw on Thursday afternoon is known as a..."Haboob."

A Haboob is not the monkey from Disney's Aladdin. This storm movement typically occurs in very dry regions and states like Arizona. The combination of strong winds and dry weather create a massive dust storm like what Sioux Falls and the surrounding area witnessed on Thursday.

Dakota News Now Meteorologist Tyler Roney confirmed this weather "phenomenon" by tweeting what exactly a Haboob is.

So how strong were those South Dakota winds that caused this Haboob? Unlike previous wind gusts from the last two months, parts of the Sioux Empire did document gusts over 100 miles per hour! Morning Meteorologist at Dakota News Now Aaron Doudna sent a tweet early on Friday morning with the latest numbers. One town in Hutchinson County had wind gusts blowing at 107 miles per hour! The winds of South Dakota bite the dust again...literally!

Officials like South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem have already been traveling across the state to survey storm damage and assist residents with relief needs. One of the first South Dakota towns she visited was her hometown of Castlewood.

It's so important to adhere to serve storm warnings. You can stay up to date with the latest weather updates with our partners at Dakota News Now.

