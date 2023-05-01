To all who have served, and continue to serve we salute you. As a member of the Armed Forces, your career has given us freedoms that will continue for generations.

LOYALTY DAY

Silhouette of veteran US Army Colonel Chaplain wearing hat and saluting with an American flag flying behind him. Thinkstock loading...

During Military Appreciation Month in May, we observe a symbol of unity. Beginning with Loyalty Day on May 1. Although not a public holiday, Loyalty Day was first observed in 1921 as "Americanization Day." Then, On July 18, 1958, Congress designated May 1 of each year as Loyalty Day to foster loyalty and love of the country.

Here in South Dakota, Governor Kristi Noem salutes the families of those who are proud parts of our Nation's unbroken chain of patriots.

“The vigilance of the members of the Armed Forces has been instrumental to the preservation of freedom, security, and prosperity enjoyed by the people of this great nation,” Governor Noem said in her proclamation. “Our Armed Forces depend on the dedicated service of its members and their families.”

For all the men and women who serve our nation as federal, state, county, and local government employees and ensure that our government is the best in the world, the first full week of May is set aside to recognize these individuals.

Get our free mobile app

V-E DAY

Black and white retro image Battle of Britain WW2 airplanes Matt Gibson/ThinkStock loading...

On Victory in Europe Day, or V-E Day May 8, the day when Germans throughout Europe unconditionally surrendered to the Allies. This day marked the end of World War II in Europe.

Military Spouse Appreciation Day

american military family relaxing michaeljung/ThinkStock loading...

How many times has a spouse said goodbye to their loved one as they once again put on the uniform for their next deployment? On May 12 Military Spouse Appreciation Day recognizes the military spouses around us who have the greatest impact on our lives and our military communities.

Armed Forces Day

US military veteran concept on olive green uniform zim286/ThinkStock loading...

Saturday, May 20 Armed Forces Day is a joint celebration of all six branches of the U.S. military: Air Force, Army, Coast Guard, Marine Corps, Navy, and the newly created Space Force. The day honors all people currently serving in the U.S. armed forces.

MEMORIAL DAY

Old military dog tags - Thank You SilverV/ThinkStock loading...

One of the most observed military days is the last Monday in May, Memorial Day. Not to be confused with Veterans Day, Memorial Day is a solemn day to reflect on those veterans and military personnel who are deceased.

American Female Soldier saluting in front of American Flags MivPiv/ThinkStock loading...

Local cemeteries will glow with wreaths, flowers, and American flags placed at the gravesites of fallen and former veterans. The Arlington National Cemetery Memorial Day ceremony is one of the most watched events on this day.