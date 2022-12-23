South Dakota Under Winter Storm Emergency, Interstates Closed

PIERRE, S.D. – Interstate 90 (both eastbound and westbound) remains closed from Rapid City (exit 67) to Sioux Falls (exit 395) due to sustained high winds causing blizzard-like conditions.

The current closure on I-90 has been extended from Sioux Falls (exit 402) to the Minnesota state line as of 7 p.m. (CT) on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022.

Interstate 29 (both northbound and southbound) is closed from Sioux Falls (at the I-29/I-90 interchange) to the North Dakota state line.

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a blizzard warning through Friday, Dec. 23, 2022. In addition to blizzard-like conditions, many stuck and stranded vehicles are blocking lanes of traffic.

Due to continued high winds causing near zero visibility and drifting snow, along with ongoing issues with stranded motorists, SDDOT anticipates the I-90 closure to remain in place through Friday, Dec. 23, 2022.

Officials will continually assess conditions to determine when roads can be reopened safely.

