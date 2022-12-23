South Dakota Under Winter Storm Emergency, Interstates Closed
PIERRE, S.D. – Interstate 90 (both eastbound and westbound) remains closed from Rapid City (exit 67) to Sioux Falls (exit 395) due to sustained high winds causing blizzard-like conditions.
The current closure on I-90 has been extended from Sioux Falls (exit 402) to the Minnesota state line as of 7 p.m. (CT) on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022.
Interstate 29 (both northbound and southbound) is closed from Sioux Falls (at the I-29/I-90 interchange) to the North Dakota state line.
Due to continued high winds causing near zero visibility and drifting snow, along with ongoing issues with stranded motorists, SDDOT anticipates the I-90 closure to remain in place through Friday, Dec. 23, 2022.
Officials will continually assess conditions to determine when roads can be reopened safely.