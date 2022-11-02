Trick or Treat! South Dakota Gov. Family As Classic Disney Movie

Halloween was back in action throughout the country on Monday. Kids and kids at heart in South Dakota especially dressed up for this spooky season.

Halloween costumes like witches, vampires, and clowns haunted the streets around the Sioux Empire. Even South Dakota's First Family got into the Halloween spirit. From the looks of South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem's Twitter and Facebook accounts, their costumes brought a classic Disney movie to life.

South Dakota Governor Noem once again welcomed trick-or-treaters to the Governor's Mansion for delicious Halloween candy. No tricks. Like South Dakota Governors before her, Governor Noem and her family dressed up for the occasion. This year's costume theme for the Governor and her family was "supercalifragilisticexpialidocious."

Ladies and gentlemen...Governor Kristi Noem and her family presents "Mary Poppins."

Governor Noem portrayed Mary Poppins and her husband, Bryon was Bert. Some of Governor Noem's children also played a role in this year festivities as a chimney sweep and the Constable.

Governor Noem shared a lot of pictures of this year's Halloween fun on her social media accounts. She say's this Halloween was "practically perfect in every way!" Maybe it's because the Governor and her family passed out a little more than a spoonful of sugar.

It's always such an entertaining tradition to see how the Governors and their families in South Dakota celebrate Halloween!

Last year, Governor Noem and her family were music icons including Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Dolly Parton, and Willie Nelson. Her granddaughter, Addie was even "Little Elvis."

Parents, don't forget to enjoy some candy! You deserve a treat too!