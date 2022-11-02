Check Out These Giant Halloween Decorations In This Illinois Town

Halloween is the time of year to hang out with the ghosts and ghouls. It's also the perfect holiday to enjoy as much candy as you want!

There are always creative and fun costumes. Some people just love to dress up! The decorations on some houses are even pretty elaborate. In fact, I recently saw quite a few giant and spooky Halloween decorations when I was back in my home state of Illinois.

I don't know why, but I feel like there were more bigger Halloween displays on front yards this year. From giant inflatables to 10-foot skeletons, residents went all out on decorations this Halloween. Some stuff looked pretty scary too, yikes!

I went back to my hometown (North Riverside) this Halloween and saw some extravagant decorations. They gave every trick-or-treater a scare! See for yourself...if you dare.

Spooky Halloween Decorations