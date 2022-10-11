Minnesota Pumpkin Smashes Nationwide Record

It really is not autumn without big, bright pumpkins. Picking and decorating pumpkins have been a long-standing fall tradition. But sometimes pumpkins are used for more than craving a funny face. One Minnesota pumpkin won't be sliced anytime soon.

A horticulture teacher from Minnesota just smashed a nationwide record with his giant pumpkin weighing over 2,000 pounds. Oh my "gourd" what a pumpkin!

Multiple outlets like CBS News are reporting that Travis Gienger and his pumpkin of Anoka, Minnesota really dominated the annual 49th World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off in Half Moon Bay, just south of San Francisco. Travis and his pumpkin made the 35-hour trip to not only win the competition, but also break a national pumpkin record. So what did this heavy pumpkin weigh? Travis' beautiful pumpkin weighed in at...2,560 pounds. That's a lot of pumpkin pies! You'll even need a giant can of whipped cream to go with it.

CBS News explains that Travis just broke the U.S. record "set last week in New York where a grower raised a massive pumpkin weighing 2,554 pounds." Travis has also won the World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off in Half Moon Bay before. However, this win is special to Travis. It just shows that hard work really does pay off!

Who knows? Maybe Travis and his pumpkins can break the world record! The Guinness World Records shows that a grower in Italy weighed-in a giant squash at 2,702 pounds in 2021.