Iowa Women’s Basketball Players React to Coach Bluder’s Halloween Costume [WATCH]

You don't need me to tell you that the young women who play basketball for coach Lisa Bluder at the University of Iowa, adore their head coach. Here's another reason why. She's not afraid to laugh at herself, with a superb Halloween costume that had all the players in stitches this morning.

Bluder is entering her 24th season at the University of Iowa, where she has a career record of 494-249. Her 2023-24 team, coming off a national runner-up finish in April, is ranked third in the nation heading into their season opener Monday night against Farleigh Dickinson. The sold-out game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena begins at 6:30 on BTN+.

This Halloween morning, Coach Bluder decided to dress up as the main character from one of the most popular movies of 2023 and surprise her players. They were surprised all right. And they loved every second of it.

Coach Bluder comes bursting into the gym from a side door and she's got her act down for sure. Enjoy this peek inside the Iowa women's basketball program, one that I feel anyone would be thrilled to join. Even though they've enjoyed huge success on the court, it's a special group that truly loves one another. This morning's video again shows just how much.

Well done, Coach Bluder. Even though you look the part, please don't quit your day job. Hawk Nation doesn't want you to go anywhere. We can't wait for next week.

