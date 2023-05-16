2022-23 Iowa Women’s Basketball Attendance Was 2nd in the Nation

The 2022-23 Iowa women's basketball season will never be forgotten. Iowa played LSU on the last day of the season, in the National Championship Game, after an upset victory over top-ranked and undefeated South Carolina in the Final Four. What a season it was, and more people visited Carver-Hawkeye Arena to see the team in action than any previous season in Iowa history.

Iowa's 31-7 record included a home record of 17-1 and Iowans turned out to watch this team in a big way. Iowa welcomed an average of 11,143 fans into Carver-Hawkeye Arena for 2022-23 home games, good for second nationally. Iowa welcomed 200,569 fans to home games this season

The Hawkeyes drew nearly 3,000 more fans per game than they did during the 2021-22 season. That year, Iowa's average attendance was 8,224 per game, good for 5th nationally in attendance.

In 2019-20, Iowa averaged 7,102 fans, tenth nationally and in 2018-19, an average of 6,797 went through the doors at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, the ninth-highest average attendance nationally.

This past season (2022-23), Iowa played in front of over 13,000 fans 11 times. That's more than any other team in the nation. Here are the games.

13,046 – Iowa at Indiana on Feb. 9, 2023

13,150 – Iowa vs. Rutgers on Feb. 12, 2023

13,394 – Iowa vs. Northern Iowa on Dec. 18, 2022

13,802 – Iowa vs. Iowa State on Dec. 7, 2022

13,843 – Iowa vs. Nebraska on Jan. 28, 2023

14,289 – Iowa at Nebraska on Feb. 18, 2023

15,056 – Iowa vs. Indiana on February 26, 2023 (sellout)

14,382 – Iowa vs. Southeastern Louisiana on March 17, 2023 (NCAA Tournament sellout--Carver-Hawkeye Arena capacity is diminished for NCAA Tournament games, due to no on-court seating)

14,382 – Iowa vs. Georgia on March 19, 2023 (NCAA Tournament sellout)

19,288 – Iowa vs. South Carolina on Mar. 31, 2023 (NCAA Tournament Final Four)

19,482 – Iowa vs. LSU on Apr. 2, 2023 (NCAA Tournament Championship Game)

Iowa has sold out Carver-Hawkeye Arena a total of eight times. Six of those have come in the last two seasons with the others in 1985 and 1988.

Based on the University of Iowa having to halt season ticket requests for the 2023-24 season, it appears likely the Hawkeyes will set another all-time attendance mark next season.

Below are the top ten Division I schools for women's basketball home attendance in 2022-23, based on average fans per home game:

South Carolina (12,942) Iowa (11,143) Iowa State (10,323) UConn (10,255) Louisville (8,779) LSU (8,733) Tennessee (8,150) Indiana (8,104) Arizona (7,679) Maryland (7,132)

