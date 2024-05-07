Minnesota Vikings Miss Out on Big Name Free Agent WR

The Minnesota Vikings certainly don't have a glaring need at wide receiver at present, but they could certainly use some experience and depth at WR3 behind Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison.

The free agent wide receiver list has trimmed up quite a bit in the past 5 or so days, with players the likes of Odell Beckham Jr., DJ Chark and Chase Claypool finding new homes.

A lot of fans were hoping that former Bengals wideout Tyler Boyd would be a late-stage addition for the Vikings, but Boyd also has a new home as of Tuesday.

Get our free mobile app

Per Pro Football Talk, Boyd has landed a new deal:

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that wide receiver Tyler Boyd has agreed to a deal with the Titans. It’s a one-year contract for Boyd that is worth up to $4.5 million, but the full details of his compensation are not known.

It's an interesting signing to say the least for the Titans.

Cincinnati Bengals v San Francisco 49ers Getty Images loading...

The team has a few youngsters on the roster, including Treylon Burks and Kyle Philips, but also added Calvin Ridley this offseason to run alongside DeAndre Hopkins.

It's not a murderer's row of wideouts, but it very well may work out for the Titans in the aggregate.

Boyd inked a 1-year deal, so it might be more of a 'prove it' style contract than anything else.

Over the course of his first 8 NFL seasons, Boyd has eclipsed 1,000 yards in a season twice, most recently back in 2019. Since the Bengals spent back-to-back high picks on Tee Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase, Boyd has been a consistent 3rd option in the Bengal offense.

For his career, Boyd has an even 6,000 receiving yards and 31 receiving touchdowns. Last year, he played in all 17 games, but finished with 667 receiving yards and just 2 scores.

The Minnesota Vikings currently have Jalen Nailor, N'Keal Harry, Brandon Powell and Trent Sherfield as the top options outside of JJ and Addison at wide receiver.

Source: Pro Football Talk and Pro Football Reference (Stats)

Most Valuable Franchises in American Sports Five of the ten most valuable franchises in American sports come from the NFL. Gallery Credit: Scott Prather