Caitlin Clark Set to Pass Another Iowa Native on All-Time Scoring List

Every night the Iowa women's basketball team plays a game, you hear more incredible, historic stats involving Caitlin Clark.

#4 Iowa (12-1) beat Loyola-Chicago in Iowa City 98-69 on Thursday. In the game, Clark had 37 points, 17 rebounds, and 10 assists. It was her 13th career triple-double. HER 13TH. She's had at least one in all four of her seasons at Iowa. Former Oregon Duck Sabrina Ionescu is the only other college player who's ever done that.

Clark was unstoppable. Again.

There are simply no superlatives left to explain what she's doing...

and how lucky we are to be able to witness it.

Next week, Clark will undoubtedly be named the Big Ten Player of the Week for the 23rd time in her career. That will tie the Big Ten record set by former Hawkeye Megan Gustafson.

On Saturday, December 16, Clark scored 38 points. That moved her into ninth place on the all-time scoring list, passing Cedar Rapids native Ashley Joens. Joens, an Iowa City High prep, played five seasons at Iowa State and scored 3,060 points.

After Clark's 37-point performance against Loyola-Chicago Thursday night, she now has 3,114 points in her career. That's good for seventh all-time.

When the Iowa women host Minnesota on Saturday, December 30, Clark needs only two points to pass another native Iowan on the all-time scoring list. Born in Des Moines, Lorri Bauman prepped at Des Moines East before playing at Drake from 1980 to 1984.

Bauman, the first women's player to score 3,000 points in a career, also scored 50 in an NCAA tournament game in 1982. That record still stands. Bauman scored 3,115 in her collegiate career.

During that same game on December 30, Clark is likely to pass Patricia Hoskins for 5th on the all-time scoring list. Hoskins had 3,122 career points.

Here are the top ten scorers in women's history, as of December 22, 2023:

#10--Ashley Joens: 3,060 (Iowa State)

#9--Rachel Banham: 3,093

#8--Jerica Coley: 3,107

#7--Caitlin Clark: 3,114 (Iowa)

#6--Lorri Bauman: 3,115 (Drake)

#5--Patricia Hoskins: 3,122

#4--Britney Griner: 3,283

#3--Jackie Stiles: 3,393

#2--Kelsey Mitchell: 3,402

#1--Kelsey Plum: 3,527

For all the amazing things Clark is doing on the court, she continues to do them off the court, as well.

Another night creating smiles and memories for Iowa kids. And, let's be honest, adults too.

