Nebraska Man Sets World Record Floating Down the Missouri in What?!?

There's quirky stories that come down the pike every now and then that you simply cannot love. One recently that caught my eye was a Colorado man rolling a peanut up to the top of Pikes Peak with his nose.

This week, the news is out of nearby Nebraska where one man saw a challenge, and took it head on.

Reports are that Duane Hansen was inspired to float down the Missouri River while on a trip to Ohio, but that isn't the real story. The real story is that Hansen planned to do so while inside of a hollowed-out pumpkin, that HE GREW.

Dubbed the "SS Berta" by Hansen, he took off on his 60th birthday on the maiden (and possible final) voyage of the 846 pound pumpkin, and ended up setting a Guinness World Record in the process.

Not only was Hansen celebrating his birthday that day, but by sundown he was celebrating a feat that can surely be seen as unique. He ended up making it a staggering 38.5 miles in the pumpkin, setting a record.

Hansen made it from Bellvue, Nebraska all the way down to Nebraska City on his record breaking journey. To see photos and get the whole story, visit the original article here.

You can also see the video and story from News Channel Nebraska here:

Now all that's left is to hear of the fate of the SS Berta, and who may be crazy enough to challenge Hansen for pumpkin superiority on the high seas.

Sources: News Channel Nebraska, Yahoo News, HuffPost and CPR.org

