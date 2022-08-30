Why Did This Favorite Sioux Falls Café Close &#038; Then Reopen?

Why Did This Favorite Sioux Falls Café Close & Then Reopen?

Credit: Google Street View

Breakfast is good all day every day. Unfortunately and fortunately, one local Sioux Falls establishment was on the verge of stopping its delicious breakfast, lunch, or brunch until further notice. That's no longer the case!

Over the weekend, he All Day Café made a new, exciting announcement that they will remain open. However, its hours are shifting for the time being.

Originally, the All Day Café made the shocking announcement late last week that they would be closed until further notice. The reason? The popular brunch spot explained it's because the café was and still is facing a "new pandemic."

The COVID-19 pandemic affected local businesses around the Sioux Empire. Some more than others. The All Day Café was resilient during COVID-19. However, they faced difficult challenges along the way. All Day Café is one of many restaurants experiencing staffing shortages. Those shortages appear to linger for some establishments, including the All Day Café.

In an original post on its Facebook page, the staff from All Day Café explains the "new pandemic" for its business is being short-staffed.

The following message is from the staff at the All Day Café:
Unfortunately, being short staffed is the new pandemic. We are so thankful for our patrons and hope to be open to serve you again soon.
We are urgently hiring cooks. If you or anyone you know is looking for a great day-time opportunity to work in our kitchen serving up the best brunch in town, please get in touch with us!
"You don't have to be great to start, but you have to start to be great." ~Zig Ziglar
Fear not All Day Café fans! The popular breakfast spot made some adjustments to its hours of operation. The biggest change being that the All Day Café will be closed on Mondays.

This re-opening for the All Day Café would not have been possible with the giant support from the Sioux Falls community.

The new hours for All Day Café are the following:

  • Mondays: Closed
  • Tuesday- Saturday: 7 AM - 2 PM
  • Sunday: 8 AM - 2 PM
The All Day Café is one of my favorite places to enjoy brunch with my friends. It is wonderful to see the All Day Café back up and running really soon!

