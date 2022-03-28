24 Stores That Use To be In The Western Mall In Sioux Falls
In 1968 the first of what we know as 'Malls' opened in South Dakota. On what was then the edge of town, The Western Mall opened in Sioux Falls in October of 1968.
The Western Mall is still part of the Sioux Falls community today. But it has gone through many transformations over the years. Now home to Best Buy, Sheels, the West Mall 7 Theaters, and various businesses and offices, The Western Mall started as the premiers shopping destination of South Dakota.
The land that the mall is built on west 41st Street had a previous life as Soo Skyways Airport. From the mid-1920s through the late 1940s the field was where Sioux Falls' favorite son Joe Foss, who was a WW II pilot and was later governor, learned to fly.
The Western Mall was THE MALL in Sioux Falls until The Empire Mall opened in 1975.
During its time The Western Mall has been home to lots of the usual mall stores and several local favorites. See if you remember any of these stores, some of them were original Western Mall tenents.
Stores That Use To be In The Western Mall In Sioux Falls
Here Are The 7 Remaining Drive-In Theaters In South Dakota
Gone But Not Forgotten - Iconic Sioux Falls: Whiffer's Sandwiches
- Three Sisters Department Store
- Geyerman's women’s clothing
- Osborn's Men's Wear
- Brodies Home Appliances
- Musicland Records
- Hubbard's Old-Fashioned Candy & Ice Cream Kupboard
- Western Mall Liquors
- ABC North Central Theatres West Mall Theatre
- Western Mall Sporting Goods
- Mall Pet Center
- Satter Carpets
- The Photo Sketch
- Briar & Leaf Pipe & Tobacco Shop
- Team Electronics
- Fireside Lounge
- Britts (later Shriver's)
- Wilson's Men's Clothing
- Maurices
- Captain Ahab’s
- Oasis Restaurant
- Gallenkamp Shoes
- Golden Grain Nutrition Center
- Montgomery Ward
- B Dolton Booksellers
Sources: Mall Hall of Fame, Greetings from Sioux Falls