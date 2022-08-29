Every time you log on to your computer you're putting your data and personal information at risk.

That's not a new development, but it seems to be a real issue in South Dakota and Iowa.

Those two states are among the three (along with Kansas) that are targeted most by hackers looking to install malware - harmful software - on a victim's computer, according to Beyond Identity and their 2022 SonicWall Cyber Threat Report.

Get our free mobile app

The report collected information on the number of times malware was detected by researchers and sensors and South Dakota was the second most at-risk state.

Three million malware hits were detected in the Mount Rushmore State with a spread of 21 percent.

According to the report:

The FBI issued a report about the risk of cyber attacks from bad actors to the state's agricultural sector, which was already hit by pandemic inflation and supply shortages. The warning particularly highlighted ransomware targeting farmers' co-ops around harvest time.

Iowa is right on South Dakota's heels as the number three most at-risk state.

Users in the Hawkeye State were targeted nearly 50 million times in 2021 with a malware spread of 19.2 percent.

The biggest incident came when a large farming cooperative in Iowa was hit by a ransomware attack in September. The attack was by a cyber group called BlackMatter that demanded $5.9 million. The coop eventually had to take its systems offline to avoid paying the ransom.

10 STATES MOST AT RISK FOR MALWARE ATTACKS

Kansas South Dakota Iowa Hawaii Indiana Rhode Island Louisiana New Jersey Montana Wisconsin

READ MORE: Here are 50 ways you can improve your work from home lifestyle

Here Is How To Blur Your Home On Google Street View

https://thefw.com/adorable-little-girls-conversation-with-alexa-is-required-viewing/