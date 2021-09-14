South Dakota Has One of the Lowest Rates of Cybercrime in America
When it comes to guarding themselves against online criminals, South Dakotans are doing a pretty good job.
CCTVCameraworld.com is reporting that residents of the Mount Rushmore State reported the tenth-least amount of money lost to scammers in 2020, according to figures released by the FBI.
The numbers show that the average loss in South Dakota was $4,129 per person in 2020.
STATES WITH LEAST AMOUNT OF MONEY LOST TO CYBERCRIME
- Kentucky - $1,848
- Iowa - $2,284
- New Hampshire - $2,456
- West Virginia - $2,539
- Indiana - $2,751
- Nevada - $2,755
- Delaware - $2,909
- Alaska - $3,542
- Arkansas - $4,100
- South Dakota - $4,129
Our neighbor to the North is far and away the most fertile breeding ground for cybercriminals in the United States, with the average individual loss in North Dakota more than eight times that of South Dakota:
STATES WITH HIGHEST AMOUNT OF MONEY LOST TO CYBERCRIME
- North Dakota - $33,954
- Missouri - $14,205
- Ohio - $12,680
- New York - $12,051
- Utah - $9,564
- California - $8,936
- Washington DC - $8,885
- Minnesota - $8,521
- Massachusetts - $8,509
- Colorado - $8,167
In the past ten years, the number of cybercrime complaints received by the FBI has more than doubled. One-in-four Americans now say they had been the victim of cybercrime.
In 2020, 791,790 cyberhacking complaints were received by the FBI, totaling more than $4.2 billion in the process.
The top five cyber scams currently are:
- Phishing/vishing/smishing/pharming
- Non-payment/non-delivery
- Extortion
- Personal data breach
- Identity theft
The costliest cybercrime types per incident:
- Business email - $96,373
- Corporate data breach - $46,141
- Investment - $38,287
- Civil matter - $25,740
- Confidence fraud/romance - $25,273
- Healthcare - $21,000
- Real estate/rental - $15,633
- Ransomware - $11,786
- Gambling - $10,132
- Tech support - $9,499