South Dakota Has One of the Lowest Rates of Cybercrime in America

When it comes to guarding themselves against online criminals, South Dakotans are doing a pretty good job.

CCTVCameraworld.com is reporting that residents of the Mount Rushmore State reported the tenth-least amount of money lost to scammers in 2020, according to figures released by the FBI.

The numbers show that the average loss in South Dakota was $4,129 per person in 2020.

STATES WITH LEAST AMOUNT OF MONEY LOST TO CYBERCRIME

Kentucky - $1,848

Iowa - $2,284

New Hampshire - $2,456

West Virginia - $2,539

Indiana - $2,751

Nevada - $2,755

Delaware - $2,909

Alaska - $3,542

Arkansas - $4,100

South Dakota - $4,129

Our neighbor to the North is far and away the most fertile breeding ground for cybercriminals in the United States, with the average individual loss in North Dakota more than eight times that of South Dakota:

STATES WITH HIGHEST AMOUNT OF MONEY LOST TO CYBERCRIME

North Dakota - $33,954 Missouri - $14,205 Ohio - $12,680 New York - $12,051 Utah - $9,564 California - $8,936 Washington DC - $8,885 Minnesota - $8,521 Massachusetts - $8,509 Colorado - $8,167

In the past ten years, the number of cybercrime complaints received by the FBI has more than doubled. One-in-four Americans now say they had been the victim of cybercrime.

In 2020, 791,790 cyberhacking complaints were received by the FBI, totaling more than $4.2 billion in the process.

The top five cyber scams currently are:

Phishing/vishing/smishing/pharming

Non-payment/non-delivery

Extortion

Personal data breach

Identity theft

The costliest cybercrime types per incident:

Business email - $96,373 Corporate data breach - $46,141 Investment - $38,287 Civil matter - $25,740 Confidence fraud/romance - $25,273 Healthcare - $21,000 Real estate/rental - $15,633 Ransomware - $11,786 Gambling - $10,132 Tech support - $9,499

