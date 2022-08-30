Some Major Shakeup in the Latest SD High School Football Poll

The latest South Dakota High School Football media poll has been released and there is some major shakeup throughout the different classes.

Some of the most notable changes are new No. 1 teams in both AAA and A, with Sioux Falls Jefferson and West Central grabbing those reigns.

Here is the complete list of teams for this week's high school football poll.

Class 11AAA

1. Jefferson (15) 1-0 95

2. O’Gorman (4) 1-0 80

3. Lincoln (1) 1-0 63

4. Brandon Valley 0-1 26

5. Stevens 1-0 19

Receiving votes: Harrisburg 15, Roosevelt 2.

 

Class 11AA

1. Pierre (20) 1-0 100

2. Tea Area 1-0 74

3. Yankton 1-0 63

4. Brookings 1-0 43

5. Sturgis 1-0 19

Receiving votes: Mitchell 1.

Class 11A

1. West Central (8) 1-0 84

2. Dell Rapids (9) 1-0 82

3. Canton (3) 1-0 69

4. Dakota Valley 1-0 29

5. Madison 0-1 16

Receiving votes: Beresford 13, Lennox 7.

 

Class 11B

1. Winner (20) 2-0 100

2. Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 2-0 77

3. Elk Point-Jefferson 2-0 63

4. Sioux Valley 2-0 27

5. St. Thomas More 1-0 19

Receiving votes: Aberdeen Roncalli 9, Mount Vernon/Plankinton 4, McCook Central/Montrose 1.

 

Class 9AA

1. Howard (20) 2-0 100

2. Wall 2-0 73

3. Hamlin 2-0 42

4. Parkston 2-0 37

5. Hanson 1-1 31

Receiving votes: Bon Homme 11, Ipswich 4, Platte-Geddes 2.

 

Class 9A

1. Canistota (11) 1-1 89

2. Gregory (9) 1-0 86

3. Warner 2-0 56

4. Castlewood 1-0 26

5. Chester Area 2-0 13

Receiving votes: Wolsey-Wessington 11, Lyman 9, Harding County/Bison 9, Deubrook Area 1.

 

Class 9B

1. Herreid/Selby Area (14) 1-0 92

2. Avon (3) 2-0 81

3. Hitchcock-Tulare 2-0 50

4. Dell Rapids St. Mary (3) 1-1 41

5. De Smet 1-1 18

Receiving votes: Kadoka Area 12, Sully Buttes 4, Faith 2.

 

