Purdue Tops Preseason AP Top 25 – Iowa State, Creighton Ranked

We're just about ready to tip off the college basketball season in a few weeks, and a marquee Big Ten program tops the preseason AP Top 25.

The Purdue Boilermakers are the nation's top team in the preseason.

Area programs Iowa State and Creighton are also both represented in the Top 25 in advance of the season.

Here's a look at the poll:

1. Purdue (35)0-01485
2. Houston (16)0-01459
3. Florida (8)0-01382
4. UConn (2)0-01299
5. St, John's0-01203
6. Duke0-01123
7. Michigan0-01084
8. BYU0-01078
9. Kentucky0-01056
10. Texas Tech0-01015
11. Louisville0-0966
12. UCLA0-0741
13. Arizona0-0715
14. Arkansas0-0695
15. Alabama0-0620
16. Iowa State0-0616
17. Illinois0-0567
18. Tennessee0-0462
19. Kansas0-0453
20. Auburn0-0424
21. Gonzaga0-0387
22. Michigan State0-0188
23. Creighton0-0158
24. Wisconsin0-0136
25. North Carolina0-0104

Others receiving votes: NC State 101, Oregon 98, San Diego State 74, Texas 35, Ohio State 23, Kansas State 13, Ole Miss 11, USC 10, Missouri 8, Washington 7, Vanderbilt 7, Iowa 6, Boise State 4, Mississippi State 3, VCU 2, Saint Mary's 2, Virginia 2, Baylor 1, Oklahoma 1, Indiana 1

The season officially opens on Monday, November 3rd here in Sioux Falls with The Field of 68 Opening Day Marathon.

For more on the event, including tickets, visit the official link below.

Sources: Field of 68 Opening Day Marathon - Tickets and AP Top 25

