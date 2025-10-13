We're just about ready to tip off the college basketball season in a few weeks, and a marquee Big Ten program tops the preseason AP Top 25.

The Purdue Boilermakers are the nation's top team in the preseason.

Area programs Iowa State and Creighton are also both represented in the Top 25 in advance of the season.

Here's a look at the poll:

1. Purdue (35) 0-0 1485 2. Houston (16) 0-0 1459 3. Florida (8) 0-0 1382 4. UConn (2) 0-0 1299 5. St, John's 0-0 1203 6. Duke 0-0 1123 7. Michigan 0-0 1084 8. BYU 0-0 1078 9. Kentucky 0-0 1056 10. Texas Tech 0-0 1015 11. Louisville 0-0 966 12. UCLA 0-0 741 13. Arizona 0-0 715 14. Arkansas 0-0 695 15. Alabama 0-0 620 16. Iowa State 0-0 616 17. Illinois 0-0 567 18. Tennessee 0-0 462 19. Kansas 0-0 453 20. Auburn 0-0 424 21. Gonzaga 0-0 387 22. Michigan State 0-0 188 23. Creighton 0-0 158 24. Wisconsin 0-0 136 25. North Carolina 0-0 104

Others receiving votes: NC State 101, Oregon 98, San Diego State 74, Texas 35, Ohio State 23, Kansas State 13, Ole Miss 11, USC 10, Missouri 8, Washington 7, Vanderbilt 7, Iowa 6, Boise State 4, Mississippi State 3, VCU 2, Saint Mary's 2, Virginia 2, Baylor 1, Oklahoma 1, Indiana 1

The season officially opens on Monday, November 3rd here in Sioux Falls with The Field of 68 Opening Day Marathon.

For more on the event, including tickets, visit the official link below.

Sources: Field of 68 Opening Day Marathon - Tickets and AP Top 25