Is Sioux Falls The Best City For Pumpkin Lovers? Not Really…

If you really have a passion for pumpkin patches or pumpkin spice lattes, then fall is the perfect season to satisfy your pumpkin soul.

There are plenty of ways to celebrate fall and pumpkins throughout the state of South Dakota, especially in the Sioux Falls area. However, despite all its pumpkin treats and activities, Sioux Falls is apparently one of the worst cities for pumpkin lovers.

The website LawnStarter found the 2022’s Best Cities for Pumpkin Lovers in its annual survey. LawnStarter "compared the 200 biggest U.S. cities based on seven pumpkin-friendliness factors. We (LawnStarter) looked for cities with easy access to pumpkin patches, pumpkin treats and beverages, and pumpkin-related events." LawnStarter even provides some fun facts about pumpkins. For example, Illinois farmers in 2021 produced 652 million pounds of pumpkin.

So where does Sioux Falls rank in the 2022’s Best Cities for Pumpkin Lovers? Not very high I'm afraid. Sioux Falls is the #156 best city for pumpkin lovers based on the results from LawnStarter. Apparently, Sioux Falls does not offer many pumpkin-related activities, pumpkin treats, or pumpkin brews to celebrate people's love for pumpkins. Surprisingly, there are not very many midwestern cities and states in the top 20 of the 2022’s Best Cities for Pumpkin Lovers from LawnStarter. Here's the list:

Portland, Oregon Los Angeles, California New York, New York Miami, Florida Seattle, Washington Worcester, Massachusetts Las Vegas, Nevada Chicago, Illinois Aurora, Illinois San Diego, California Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Dallas, Texas Peoria, Arizona Tempe, Arizona Phoenix, Arizona Milwaukee, Wisconsin San Francisco, California Mesa, Arizona Glendale, Arizona Chandler, Arizona

Looks like the best cities for pumpkin lovers are located in Arizona and California. If you're still looking for some pumpkin fun in the Sioux Empire, click here.