Wedding Dance Singing And Dropping Your Pants A Minnesota Thing?

At wedding dances in Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota they play Billy Joel's “Piano Man” for the last song and all the guys get in a circle and drop their pants...What's Up With That?

Have you been to a wedding reception and seen this? It's a thing. But how did this start?

At first blush it seems kinda tacky, doesn't it?

You are invited to a fancy gathering that costs thousands of dollars. You eat the food, drink the drinks, and congratulate the beautiful bride and handsome groom.

Then at the end of the night, all the DJ cues up “Piano Man” and all the drunk dudes jump up, form a circle, drop their pants to their ankles, and sing.

Or more appropriately...scream out the song lyrics as they sway back and forth with their hands around each other's shoulders showing off their underpants.

So where did this start...and why?

One person who went to St. Johns University in St. Joseph, just west of St. Cloud, Minnesota, posted this on Reddit that...

“There is a bar on campus called Sals where they play piano man as the second or third to last song every weekend night. It was always a tradition to head there for last-call, circle up, and drop pants.

Flash forward this year to my wedding...my fiance (now wife) forbade the DJ from playing it unless someone tipped the DJ $300....all of my alumni friends and relatives were pooling money to make it happen when I put a stop to it.”

Then I went to Sals Bar & Grill Facebook page. And sure enough, there is a video with the claim ... “Sals Home Of The Pantless Piano Man!”

New Minnesota slogan..."The Land Of 10,000 Lakes and the Pantless Piano Man!"