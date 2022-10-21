Winter Weather Expectations for Iowa, Minnesota, and South Dakota

While the Southwest, Gulf Coast, and Eastern Seaboard can all look forward to warmer-than-average temperatures thanks to the third straight La Niña, the NOAA says the Upper Midwest won't be so lucky.
The models show most of Iowa and South Dakota, as well as Southern Minnesota with a 33 to 40 percent probability of below-normal temperatures in December, January, and February.
The chances of colder-than-usual winter weather jump to 40-50 percent in extreme Northeastern South Dakota and Central and Northern Minnesota.
That's the bad news.
The good news?
Snowfall amounts in the tri-state area (with the exception of the Eastern tip of Iowa) should be in the normal range for December, January, and February.
That might also be the bad news as well.
Without an increase in precipitation, the vast majority of Iowa, Minnesota, and South Dakota, already mired in a drought, will see those extremely dry conditions continue, or in some cases, worsen.
