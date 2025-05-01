Nebraska Cornhuskers Receive Huge 2027 QB Commitment

All of the sudden, the Nebraska Cornhusker football program has a deep well of quarterback talent on the way.

After a season in 2024 that saw the program reach a bowl game for the first time since 2016, the future at quarterback continues to get solidified.

Right now, the Huskers are very much Dylan Raiola's team. The Huskers last year got a commitment from Dayton Raiola, who is a member of the Class of 2026.

Now, a notable quarterback in the Class of 2027 is committing to Coach Matt Rhule and Nebraska:

Quarterback prospect Trae Taylor, one of the top passers in the 2027 recruiting class, announced his commitment to Nebraska on Thursday. A coveted recruit from Mundelein, Illinois, Taylor becomes the first player committed to the Huskers in the 2027 cycle, giving his verbal pledge roughly 20 months before he is eligible to formally sign. The 6-foot-3, 185-pound pocket passer follows Ohio State pledge Brady Edmunds as the second elite quarterback prospect to announce his 2027 commitment. Taylor chose the Cornhuskers over Illinois, LSU and Texas A&M.

It's a big get as Taylor becomes the long-term successor at Quarterback in Lincoln.

A lot can change between now and 2027, but its safe to say that for now, the Huskers have a deep well of Quarterback talent both in house and on the way in the near future.

Source: ESPN.com

