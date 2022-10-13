South Dakota And Iowa In Top-10 On ‘Most Ghost Sightings’ Study

Have you ever seen a Ghost in South Dakota or Iowa? This study says lots of South Dakotans and Iowans have had ghostly encounters!

The folks at Porch.com posted a 2022 study called “Where Are The Ghostliest Places in the US?”

And South Dakota came in #4 with 47.4 ghost sightings per 100,000 people. That's a lot of spooks!

Iowa ranks #10 on the list with 32.7 ghost sightings per 100,000 people.

The Top 10 States With The Most Ghost Sightings Per Capita are:

Maine North Dakota Oklahoma South Dakota Wyoming Vermont Montana West Virginia Kansas Iowa

Other interesting stuff from the study...

Maine is the “ghostliest” state, with 58 encounters per 100,000 residents

Florida and New York state are the least haunted states with only 10.8 and 8.1 sightings per 100,000 people, respectively

Ghosts of “girls” and “women” account for 44% of spirits encountered, “men” and “boy” ghosts at 38%, with the remaining 18% described as “children”

The old gold rush town of Port Costa, CA is the most haunted place in America, with 53 ghost encounters among its 242 residents

Some 55 (7%) of active U.S. Military bases in the United States have at least one ghost sighting reported, Fort Knox being the most haunted (90 reports)

58% of sightings reportedly take place in towns with 25,000 people or fewer people.