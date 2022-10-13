South Dakota And Iowa In Top-10 On ‘Most Ghost Sightings’ Study
Have you ever seen a Ghost in South Dakota or Iowa? This study says lots of South Dakotans and Iowans have had ghostly encounters!
The folks at Porch.com posted a 2022 study called “Where Are The Ghostliest Places in the US?”
And South Dakota came in #4 with 47.4 ghost sightings per 100,000 people. That's a lot of spooks!
Iowa ranks #10 on the list with 32.7 ghost sightings per 100,000 people.
The Top 10 States With The Most Ghost Sightings Per Capita are:
- Maine
- North Dakota
- Oklahoma
- South Dakota
- Wyoming
- Vermont
- Montana
- West Virginia
- Kansas
- Iowa
Other interesting stuff from the study...
- Maine is the “ghostliest” state, with 58 encounters per 100,000 residents
- Florida and New York state are the least haunted states with only 10.8 and 8.1 sightings per 100,000 people, respectively
- Ghosts of “girls” and “women” account for 44% of spirits encountered, “men” and “boy” ghosts at 38%, with the remaining 18% described as “children”
- The old gold rush town of Port Costa, CA is the most haunted place in America, with 53 ghost encounters among its 242 residents
- Some 55 (7%) of active U.S. Military bases in the United States have at least one ghost sighting reported, Fort Knox being the most haunted (90 reports)
- 58% of sightings reportedly take place in towns with 25,000 people or fewer people.
