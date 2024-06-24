South Dakota I-29 Closed After Record Rains, Flooding

After a weekend of record rainfall and flooding a portion of Interstate 29 in southeast South Dakota has closed, according to state officials.

As of Sunday, June 23, the northbound and southbound lanes on Interstate 29 from Exit 2 to Exit 9 in southeast South Dakota were closed as the Big Sioux River was predicted to crest and is expected to send a significant amount of water into low-lying areas of the far corner of the state.

A berm, or levee, is being built across both lanes of I-29 at Exit 4. That protective structure will connect with an existing levee on the east side of North Sioux City.

The South Dakota Department of Transportation has implemented the following detours:

Southbound I-29 traffic will be detoured onto S.D. Highway 50 west at exit 26 to Vermillion, then south to South Dakota Highway 19 into Nebraska where it becomes N.E. Highway 15, continue south to N.E. Highway 12 east in Nebraska to U.S Highway 20 east in Nebraska, then to exit 144 for I-29 south at South Sioux City, IA.

Northbound I-29 traffic will exit onto Highway 20 West, then north on Highway 12 and Highway 15 in Nebraska, continuing onto Highway 19 in South Dakota to the Vermillion exit to Highway 50 eastbound to I-29.

State officials are allowing local traffic into the area until the water reaches the roadway.

Many roads are closed and impassable in the tri-state area. Motorists are urged to use caution when driving on state and local roads in southeast South Dakota for the next several days. Motorists should not drive through rushing or standing water over roadways as the road may be washed out underneath.

Find the latest road closures by visiting https://sd511.org or dial 511.