70 Inches of Snow In One Week, But Where? [VIDEO]

Weather conditions across the entire country are impacting travel, sporting events, and threatening life in some cases this week with no end insight.

Forecasters and news reporters are using terms like Bomb Cyclone in some parts of the Midwest as well as dangerous wind chills to blizzard conditions.

Snowfall here in the Sioux Empire began mounting up this week with over ten inches. As the bitter cold and gusting winds will soon set in, it will cause ground blizzard conditions.

For many the Martin Luther King weekend is one of family getaways to go skiing. One popular location in Utah is looking promising for plenty of fresh powder.

Solitude Mountain Resort, for example, announced they expect more than 70 inches of snow in a little over a week.

"With over two feet of snow already, avalanche danger is high. Please bear with us as we continue to mitigate our avalanche terrain with 35-50 additional inches of snow on the way."

Checkout this wild video in fresh powder.

The Sioux Falls forecast won't be seeing that much snow. But, that system is sort of headed this way.

