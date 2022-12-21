Iowa State Cancels Two Basketball Games Due to Storm

Iowa State Cancels Two Basketball Games Due to Storm

The pending snow storm in Iowa has cancelled a couple of basketball games at Iowa State.

ISU has cancelled their men's game against Omaha and their women's game against Drake, with both games not being rescheduled.

According to ESPN, ISU Athletic Director Jamie Pollard had this to say about the situation, "After consulting with both Omaha and Drake, we believe that canceling both games today will afford the student-athletes from all four teams the opportunity to depart ahead of the storm and return safely to their homes to spend the holidays with their families."

Any fan who had purchased tickets for the game will get a full refund.

Both teams will return to the court on December 31, 2022, when the men face off against Baylor and the women play Texas Tech.

