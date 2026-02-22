The Augustana Vikings and Sioux Falls Cougar Men's Basketball programs put on another show Saturday afternoon.

USF led at the break, but Sam Rensch and the Vikings rallied in the second half to earn yet another statement win in the series.

Per GoAugie.com:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - Sam Rensch scored 22 points in the second half to push the Augustana men's basketball team to a 104-93 win over Sioux Falls on Saturday afternoon in the Elmen Center.With the win, the Vikings will be the No. 2 seed in the NSIC Tournament and will play at 7 p.m., on Saturday in the NSIC Quarterfinals. They will play the winner of the 7/10 matchup that will take place on Wednesday afternoon.

The Vikings (18-9, 16-6 NSIC) outscored the Cougars (14-14, 11-11 NSIC) 61-45 in the second half while shooting 60 percent (21 of 35) from the field in the final 20 minutes to secure the win. They also shot 13 of 14 from the line and 6 of 11 from deep in the half to help close the game out.

In his final game inside the Elmen Center, Rensch was dominant. He finished with a career-high 37 points on 12 of 21 shooting while knocking down five 3-pointers to power the offense. Tameron Ferguson was dominant again, scoring 27 points and dishing four assists while leading the team with three steals.

Caden Hinker , also getting recognized on Senior Day, scored 24 points and grabbed a team-high seven boards while adding four assists. Senior Brady Helgren scored four important second chance points to go with five boards while senior Tanner Te Slaa had four clutch free throws and grabbed six impactful rebounds in what will be their final game in the Elmen Center.

Rensch opened the scoring with an offensive rebound and putback before an 8-2 Cougar run put them in front. Rensch knocked down a 3-pointer to end the run but another 8-2 run made it 16-9 USF at the 13:57 mark of the first half.

Bennett Fried ended the run with an athletic finish at the rim and Hinker knocked down a 3-pointer after a 3-pointer from the Cougars to make it a five point deficit. The Vikings would trail the rest of the half, falling behind by as many as 12 before a 7-0 Viking run to end the half brought them within 48-43.

The Cougars hit a pair of 3-pointers to open the second half scoring to get their lead to double digits before a Ferguson layup started a run. Rensch followed with a 3-pointer and Ferguson got a layup and, just like that, the Vikings were within 54-50 at the 17:35 mark.

Rallies would come and go for AU as the Cougars continued to hold off any fire, leading by double digits as late as the 12:50 mark at 70-60. Hinker got a layup to go and Helgren got a putback to ignite the newest comeback attempt.

Rensch followed with a pair of free throws and Te Slaa added two of his own to get within 70-68 with 10:56 to play. Although the Cougars would counter and hold a lead by as many as eight with 7:21 to go, a shift was felt.

A 3-pointer from Rensch and Ferguson got and-one made the deficit two. After a Cougar layup, Hinker got an and-one of his own. After a couple of misses, Ferguson zoomed down for a pair of layups off Hinker defensive rebounds and, just like that, the Vikings led 90-87 with 4:06 left.

As the Viking run ended, a Rensch run began. He knocked down a pair of free throws before a Cougar layup kept them within three. A Rensch layup and back-to-back 3-pointers blew the roof off the Elmen Center as their lead pushed to 100-89 with 2:04 to go. Each team scored four points the rest of the way to bring the game to its final score.